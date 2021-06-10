Chattogram closes road for landslide risk posed by dangerously cut hills
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Jun 2021 02:07 AM BdST Updated: 10 Jun 2021 02:07 AM BdST
Chattogram Development Authority or CDA has finally closed the six-kilometre road linking Bayezid and Fouzdarhat due to monsoon landslide risk posed by hills that have been cut dangerously.
After blocking the lane towards Fouzdarhat on Monday following rain-triggered landslide on parts of the road, the CDA on Wednesday closed the road completely for three months.
The authorities cut 18 hills along the road to develop it even after being fined for damaging environment.
As they were cut at a 90-degree angle, the hills now also pose a great risk of landslide.
“This place has become a tourist spot. So we didn’t want to take chances. After closing one lane on Monday, we’ve closed the entire road to the public today (Wednesday),” said Kazi Hasan Bin Shams, chief engineer at CDA.
One of the two lanes of Bayezid Link Road in Chattogram is blocked after rains triggered a landslide from hills cut at a 90-degree angle. Photo: Suman Babu
The authorities in October last year sought permission from the Department of Environment to shave 200,000 cubic feet off the hills at a 45-degree angle and reduce the risk of landslide.
Hasan said they were making a report based on analysis by experts to cut the hills further. The CDA will also build retaining walls.
Once the project is complete, motorists can get to the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway from Kaptai, Rangamati, Hathazari, Rauzan and Rangunia without having to enter the port city.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the project implemented at an estimated cost of over Tk 1.72 billion in June, 2016.
The government later decided to make the road with four lanes instead of two, which inflated the cost to Tk 3.2 billon.
After serving two reminders in 2017, the DoE had fined the CDA Tk 1 million for causing environmental damage in implementing the project.
Cars take one lane of the road linking Faujdarhat with Bayezid Bostami in Chattogram although it is open to only goods-laden vehicles before the completion of the Tk 3.32 billion construction project. Photo: Suman Babu
In February 2020, the department fined the development agency over Tk 100 million for damaging the biodiversity, surface soil, and binding capacity of the hills by razing them.
CDA cut 69,000 cubic feet more hills than the permitted level of 250,000 cubic feet.
It also flouted the hill-cutting management plan by razing the hills at an angle of 90 degrees.
During a visit in 2020, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin said he noticed that the constructors did not follow the rules on creating slopes while cutting hills.
Exploiting the restrictions on movement over the coronavirus outbreak, the encroachers have grabbed around 15 acres of land by cutting the hills further and constructed more than 400 illegal structure at different locations.
The district administration later cleared the places, but the encroachers are back now despite the risks of landslide.
- No end to Dhaka waterlogging in sight
- US advises against travel to Bangladesh
- Dhaka 4th worst city to live in: EIU
- RMCH overwhelmed with COVID patients
- SC acquits 16 in murder case that goes 27 years back
- Mongla sees higher risk of COVID infections
- Naogaon study reveals worrying COVID picture
- Govt agencies to face hefty fines for Aedes larvae
- Chattogram closes road for landslide risk posed by dangerously cut hills
- As monsoon nears, no end to Dhaka waterlogging in sight
- CDC advises Americans against travelling to Bangladesh, India for high COVID risks
- Dhaka climbs up one notch to become 4th least liveable city in the world: EIU
- Rajshahi hospital overwhelmed by surge in COVID-19 patients
- Bangladesh acquits 18 in murder case that goes 27 years back
Most Read
- CDC advises Americans against travelling to Bangladesh, India for high COVID risks
- Bangladesh logs 2,537 new COVID cases, highest daily count in six weeks
- Dhaka climbs up one notch to become 4th least liveable city in the world: EIU
- Patients evade tests as Bangladesh border districts emerge as COVID hotspots
- Rajshahi hospital overwhelmed by surge in COVID-19 patients
- Man held over Macron slapping was medieval martial arts enthusiast
- Mongla sees elevated risk of COVID infections
- Court orders seizure of 170 bank accounts of Golden Monir, two others
- US Senate passes sweeping bill to address China tech threat
- Bangladesh court acquits 16 in murder case that goes 27 years back