Bangladesh to get another 600,000 doses of Chinese vaccine next week
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Jun 2021 07:41 PM BdST Updated: 10 Jun 2021 07:41 PM BdST
Bangladesh is set to receive a second batch of 600,000 doses of the Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine as a gift from China next week.
The government will dispatch two aircraft to bring home the vaccines on Jun 13, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said on Thursday.
The vaccine, one of two main Chinese coronavirus vaccines that have been given to hundreds of millions of people in China and elsewhere, is the first developed by a non-Western country to win the backing of the World Health Organization.
Bangladesh started its mass vaccination campaign last February using COVISHIELD, the vaccine developed by the UK's University of Oxford and Anglo-Swedish company AstraZeneca.
It prompted Bangladesh to halt the first dosing of the vaccine, while many who received the first shot were not given the second one.
In a bid to mitigate the crisis, the government reached out to China and Russia for vaccines. China has already sent 500,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine as a gift.
Later, China said it would gift another 600,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine to Bangladesh. The latest coronavirus vaccine developed by Sinovac Life Sciences Company has been approved for emergency use in Bangladesh as the second vaccine from China.
Aside from purchasing 15 million doses of the vaccine, the government is also discussing the possibility of producing the Chinese vaccine in Bangladesh. The South Asian nation is also in talks with Russia over the import and co-production of the Sputnik V vaccine.
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and Palestinian Ambassador to Bangladesh Yousef SY Ramadan attend an event at the state guesthouse Padma on Thursday, Jun 10, 2021 where The Bangladesh Association of Pharmaceutical Industries presented a donation of pharmaceutical ingredients to Palestine. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove
Briefing the media on the latest developments regarding the procurement of vaccines, the minister said, “We are trying to take steps that will allow us to produce the COVID-19 vaccine in the country."
"We hope to be able to make an announcement soon. The vaccine-makers will pick a drug company from here. They will come and check the capabilities of the companies before offering a chance to co-produce the vaccine.”
Momen expects a positive outcome 'very soon' that will put to bed all concerns over the shortage of vaccines in the country.
"Hopefully, we will then become exporters of the vaccine.”
