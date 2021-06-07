COVID cases fall in Rajshahi, rise in Khulna
Rajshahi and Khulna Correspondents, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Jun 2021 12:47 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jun 2021 12:47 PM BdST
The number of new COVID-19 cases has fallen slightly in Rajshahi, but health workers are struggling to handle a rush of new coronavirus patients in Khulna.
At Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, the positivity rate dropped by 8.97 percentage points to 41.3 percent on Sunday from the previous day, according to data from two coronavirus test labs at the hospital.
A total of 477 patients had coronavirus tests at the two labs and 197 tested positive, said Rajshahi Medical College Deputy Director Dr Saiful Ferdous. The positivity rate on Friday was 49.43 percent.
Seven more people have died at the Rajshahi hospital’s coronavirus unit between 6 am on Sunday and 6 am on Monday, all of whom were diagnosed with the virus, Dr Ferdous said.
Three of the seven were from Chapainawabganj, while the rest hailed from Rajshahi, Natore, Naogaon and Pabna.
Six people died in a 24-hour period up to Sunday in Khulna, the same as in the previous period, but cases continued to rise, according to Rasheda Sultana, a director of the Directorate General of Health Services.
A record number of new patients were admitted to hospitals in the area on Sunday.
The Khulna Coronavirus Dedicated Hospital admitted 130 COVID patients on Sunday, said hospital spokesman Mehedi Newaz. The number crossed the previous daily peak of 100.
“We have never seen so many patients before,” Dr Newaz said. “We are having difficulty coping with the number of patients. We are over capacity. Some are lying on the floor because we are out of beds.”
“Our hospital has limited logistical support. We need to increase the number of doctors and nurses to handle the incoming patient load.”
- Virus cases fall in Rajshahi, rise in Khulna
- Fire burns down Mohakhali slum
- More thunderstorms likely as lightning strikes kill 17
- FM slates countries investing in Myanmar
- Bangladeshi expats in Saudi to get Tk 25,000 for quarantine
- Chanpainawabganj situation stable: Sabrina Flora
- 4 Bangabandhu killers lose gallantry awards
- 'No sign of torture' on Kishore: doctors
- Bangladesh records 1,970 new COVID cases, deaths rise by 30
- Bangladesh to run 19 more trains in pandemic
- COVID cases fall in Rajshahi, rise in Khulna
- Dhaka slum burnt down by fire, second in six months
- Bangladesh warns of more thunderstorms as lightning strikes kill 17 in a day
- Bangladesh slates countries that invest in firms linked to Myanmar military
Most Read
- Bangladesh caps broadband internet connection fees
- Bangladesh extends lockdown by another 10 days to Jun 16
- Rape suspect Ridoy Babo coordinates international trafficking ring: police
- US will give Bangladesh COVID vaccine 'soon': minister
- ‘Give me the names’: finance minister seeks help from opposition to curb money laundering
- Bangladesh slates countries that invest in firms linked to Myanmar military
- Bangladesh records 1,970 new COVID cases, deaths rise by 30
- Bangladesh warns of more thunderstorms as lightning strikes kill 17 in a day
- Sinkholes, collapsing canal walls, rickety bridges: Amsterdam is crumbling
- New Hifazat committee drops Mamunul, but Babunagari stays as chief