COVID cases fall in Rajshahi, rise in Khulna

At Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, the positivity rate dropped by 8.97 percentage points to 41.3 percent on Sunday from the previous day, according to data from two coronavirus test labs at the hospital.

A total of 477 patients had coronavirus tests at the two labs and 197 tested positive, said Rajshahi Medical College Deputy Director Dr Saiful Ferdous. The positivity rate on Friday was 49.43 percent.

Seven more people have died at the Rajshahi hospital’s coronavirus unit between 6 am on Sunday and 6 am on Monday, all of whom were diagnosed with the virus, Dr Ferdous said.

Three of the seven were from Chapainawabganj, while the rest hailed from Rajshahi, Natore, Naogaon and Pabna.

Six people died in a 24-hour period up to Sunday in Khulna, the same as in the previous period, but cases continued to rise, according to Rasheda Sultana, a director of the Directorate General of Health Services.

A record number of new patients were admitted to hospitals in the area on Sunday.

The Khulna Coronavirus Dedicated Hospital admitted 130 COVID patients on Sunday, said hospital spokesman Mehedi Newaz. The number crossed the previous daily peak of 100.

“We have never seen so many patients before,” Dr Newaz said. “We are having difficulty coping with the number of patients. We are over capacity. Some are lying on the floor because we are out of beds.”

“Our hospital has limited logistical support. We need to increase the number of doctors and nurses to handle the incoming patient load.”