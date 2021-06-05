Two die of ‘gas poisoning’ during building of Bhola septic tank

The dead were identified as homeowner Abdul Malek, 50, and Jashim, 35, while the hospitalised were Shahabuddin, 29, and Kabir, 35.

The four were brought to hospital after they breathed in poisonous fumes at Malek’s home in Ward 4 of Ilisha Union in Bhola Sadar Upazila, said Bhola Sadar Hospital Medical Officer Dr Md Amanullah.

Shahabuddin and Kabir are still undergoing treatment and are in ‘critical condition’, he added.

Jashim was working on the shuttering of the new septic tank being built at Malek’s house, said local resident Md Alauddin. Malek joined him and Shahabuddin and Kabir followed when they heard their screams.

Police and the fire service recovered the four victims from the tank with the support of locals and sent them to the hospital, said Ilisha Police Investigation Centre In-Charge Anisur Rahman.