Two die of ‘gas poisoning’ during building of Bhola septic tank
Bhola Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Jun 2021 12:31 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jun 2021 12:31 PM BdST
Two people, including a homeowner, have been killed and another two hospitalised after inhaling poisonous gas during the construction of a septic tank in Bhola.
The dead were identified as homeowner Abdul Malek, 50, and Jashim, 35, while the hospitalised were Shahabuddin, 29, and Kabir, 35.
Shahabuddin and Kabir are still undergoing treatment and are in ‘critical condition’, he added.
Jashim was working on the shuttering of the new septic tank being built at Malek’s house, said local resident Md Alauddin. Malek joined him and Shahabuddin and Kabir followed when they heard their screams.
