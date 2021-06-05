Three die amid thunderstorm in Dhaka; family suspects electrocution
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Jun 2021 07:26 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jun 2021 07:26 PM BdST
Two children and an elderly man have died in Dhaka’s Malibagh during a thunderstorm.
The mother of one of the victims suspects they were electrocuted while taking a rain bath at Sonamiar Goli in Chowdhury Para around 2:30 pm on Saturday.
They are Sabina aka Pakhi, 10, Jhuma, 12, both identified with a single name, and 65-year-old Abdul Haque.
Abdur Rashid, the OC of Hatirjheel Police Station, said he heard about the incident.
The police are not sure whether they died from electrocution or after being hit by a lightning strike.
Habibur Rahman, a resident of the neighbourhood, took Sabina to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where she was declared dead.
Sabina fell unconscious suddenly while taking a bath in the rain with some other children, said Habibur.
Her mother Kulsum Akter said she suspects Sabina touched a tin house electrified during rains.
Jhuma and Haque also fell unconscious when they tried to rescue Sabina.
Sabina’s father is a rickshaw-puller. Jhuma and Haque are also from low-income families.
