Make Bangladesh greener to fight climate change: Hasina
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Jun 2021 03:58 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jun 2021 03:58 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has stressed the need for green and environmentally friendly initiatives in order to ward off the effects of climate change in Bangladesh.
The prime minister urged members of the public to plant more trees as she kicked off the 'National Tree Plantation Campaign' at Ganabhaban on Saturday.
"Today is World Environment Day. I have planted trees myself. At the same time, I would urge all the people of the country to plant trees in whatever space that is available."
Highlighting the threat of climate change, the Awami League chief called for initiatives aimed at building a 'greener' Bangladesh.
She also addressed the measures taken by the government which are geared towards afforestation which she hoped will take Bangladesh even further than now that it has achieved the status of a developing nation.
Many families are also growing their own gardens in the country amid growing awareness of the benefits of a green environment, according to the prime minister.
“Trees bring many benefits to our lives. That is why I urge everyone to protect the environment, and your own financial well-being, the most useful thing to protect the environment is to plant trees extensively.”
- Two die of septic tank ‘poisoning’ in Bhola
- Minister’s phone thief identified
- Daily tally: 34 virus deaths, 1,887 cases
- Rohingya refugee boat lands in Indonesia after 113 days
- Health budget: a missed opportunity
- 6 burnt in Ashulia house fire
- NID registration shifting to home ministry
- Mannan’s phone theft ‘isolated’ event: minister
- Baby born with four arms and four legs in Dinajpur
- COVID: 8 more die at Rajshahi hospital in a day
- Two die of ‘gas poisoning’ during building of Bhola septic tank
- Planning minister’s mobile phone thief identified: a homeless drug addict
- Bangladesh’s virus cases surge by 1,887 in a day; another 34 die
- Rohingya refugee boat lands in Indonesia after 113-day voyage
Most Read
- Rape suspect Ridoy Babo coordinates international trafficking ring: police
- Delta strain of coronavirus found in most samples tested mid-May: IEDCR
- Planning minister’s mobile phone thief identified: a homeless drug addict
- Mysterious brain syndrome grips Canada
- Bangladesh’s virus cases surge by 1,887 in a day; another 34 die
- Pakistan premier ready for India talks if given Kashmir roadmap
- Finance minister hints at reviving option to legalise untaxed money
- ‘Made in Bangladesh’ brands get tax break
- Bangladeshi woman was assaulted in India for helping others escape: RAB
- Government confirms NID registration job going to home ministry amid EC’s objection