Make Bangladesh greener to fight climate change: Hasina

The prime minister urged members of the public to plant more trees as she kicked off the 'National Tree Plantation Campaign' at Ganabhaban on Saturday.

"Today is World Environment Day. I have planted trees myself. At the same time, I would urge all the people of the country to plant trees in whatever space that is available."

"It is best to plant three trees at a time. If you can't do that, then plant at least one.”

Highlighting the threat of climate change, the Awami League chief called for initiatives aimed at building a 'greener' Bangladesh.

She also addressed the measures taken by the government which are geared towards afforestation which she hoped will take Bangladesh even further than now that it has achieved the status of a developing nation.

"We have had a lot of success in the field of afforestation. As a result of these measures, we have been able to create about 22 percent more forests.”

Many families are also growing their own gardens in the country amid growing awareness of the benefits of a green environment, according to the prime minister.

“Trees bring many benefits to our lives. That is why I urge everyone to protect the environment, and your own financial well-being, the most useful thing to protect the environment is to plant trees extensively.”