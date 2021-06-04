Planning minister’s mobile phone thief identified: a homeless drug addict
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Jun 2021 10:48 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jun 2021 10:48 PM BdST
Police have identified a young homeless 'drug addict' as the man who stole Planning Minister MA Mannan’s mobile phone.
The man lives on the footpaths of the Bijoy Sarani area in Dhaka and is addicted to heroin and so-called “dandy”, or glue-sniffing, said ASM Mahtab Uddin, a deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.
“We are trying to catch him,” Mahtab said, without revealing his name.
The police interviewed a number of people in the area to identify the thief as there was no security camera at the point where the incident had occurred on May 30.
Mannan was browsing the internet on his mobile phone while sitting in his car with one of its windows rolled down at Bijoy Sharani in the evening.
“Suddenly, before I even knew what was happening, the thief snatched it from me and ran,” the minister said days after the incident.
“It took me a couple of seconds to realise what was happening because I was absorbed in my browsing. When I recovered, I told the policeman in the car that my phone has been stolen.”
One of the policemen escorting the minister pursued the thief but could not catch him.
A case was filed with Kafrul police over the incident.
Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, who heads the cabinet committee on law and order, had earlier described it as an “isolated incident”. It does not depict the full picture of Bangladesh’s law and order, according to him.
