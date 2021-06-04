Bangladesh’s virus cases surge by 1,887 in a day; another 34 die
News Desk bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Jun 2021 04:53 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jun 2021 04:53 PM BdST
Bangladesh’s coronavirus caseload has jumped by 1,887 in a day to 807,867.
The death toll from the COVID-19 illness rose by 34 in a 24-hour count to 12,758, according to the latest government data released on Friday.
Another 1,723 people recovered from the illness through treatment at home and in hospital care, bringing the tally of recoveries to 747,758.
As many as 18,151 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 10.4 percent.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 92.56 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.58 percent.
Globally, over 172.17 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 2.70 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
