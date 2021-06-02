Police arrest three in human trafficking case
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Jun 2021 12:49 PM BdST Updated: 02 Jun 2021 01:25 PM BdST
The police have arrested three people in Satkhira in connection with a case started by a woman who managed to return home 77 days after being trafficked to India.
She filed the case with Hatirjheel Police Station in Dhaka on Tuesday night, Md Shahidullah, deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said on Wednesday.
The arrestees are Mehedi Hasan Babu, Mohiuddin and Abdul Quader.
At least 1,000 women have been trafficked by the gang, police said. TikTok Hridoy Babu, arrested recently in India in Bengaluru sexual assault case, is the coordinator of the racket.
Twelve people have been charged under the Prevention and Suppression of Human Trafficking Act in the case filed by the woman. Five of the accused are staying in Bangladesh.
Hridoy Babu met the victim in Hatirjheel in 2019. He attempted to lure the teenager at different times, including promising to make her a TikTok star and offering her a well-paid job. Hridoy and his accomplices in the transnational racket trafficked the girl to India in 2021.
After being trafficked to India, the girl stayed in several locations in the Anandapura area of Bengaluru. There she met several other trafficking victims from Bangladesh, including the girl whose rape video has gone viral recently. She was later sent to a hotel in Chennai where she was subjected to inhuman torture and sexual abuse. She was able to escape with two other Bangladeshi girls and return home.
The police have recovered two motorcycles, a diary, four mobile phones and an Indian SIM card from the traffickers arrested in Satkhira.
The women have all entered India illegally, said Shahidullah. After arriving, they obtained Indian identity cards to move around.
- Murder probe opens into Dr Sabira’s death
- Woman assaulted in India ‘for abetting escape’
- Khulna MP draws ire from villagers repairing dam
- Hannan to lead Air Force
- Woman dismembered the body of husband: police
- Customs seizes poppy seeds in mustard containers
- Doctor found dead at home in Dhaka
- Retailers, unions agree on extension to Bangladesh workers' safety accord
- Police arrest three in human trafficking case
- Police launch murder probe into Dr Sabira’s death
- Bangladeshi woman was assaulted in India for helping others escape: RAB
- Khulna MP Babu draws ire from villagers repairing dam
- Bangladesh names Sheikh Abdul Hannan as new Air Force chief
- Bangladesh to introduce COVID vaccine passport to facilitate overseas travel
Most Read
- Bangladesh names Sheikh Abdul Hannan as new Air Force chief
- Woman killed husband over second wife, cut off limbs: police
- ‘Before I even knew it’: Mugger snatches mobile phone from Bangladesh planning minister
- Rape suspect Ridoy Babo coordinates international trafficking ring: police
- Bangladesh to introduce COVID vaccine passport to facilitate overseas travel
- Police say 15 groups selling LSD as five more arrested in Dhaka
- Bangladeshi woman was assaulted in India for helping others escape: RAB
- Bangladesh’s COVID cases surge by 1,765 in a day; death toll hits 12,660
- Online sexual assault video: Police trying to get Bangladeshi victim home
- Tactics to hide contraband: Bangladesh seizes poppy seeds in mustard containers