Police arrest three in human trafficking case

She filed the case with Hatirjheel Police Station in Dhaka on Tuesday night, Md Shahidullah, deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said on Wednesday.

The arrestees are Mehedi Hasan Babu, Mohiuddin and Abdul Quader.

At least 1,000 women have been trafficked by the gang, police said. TikTok Hridoy Babu, arrested recently in India in Bengaluru sexual assault case, is the coordinator of the racket.

Twelve people have been charged under the Prevention and Suppression of Human Trafficking Act in the case filed by the woman. Five of the accused are staying in Bangladesh.

Hridoy Babu met the victim in Hatirjheel in 2019. He attempted to lure the teenager at different times, including promising to make her a TikTok star and offering her a well-paid job. Hridoy and his accomplices in the transnational racket trafficked the girl to India in 2021.

After being trafficked to India, the girl stayed in several locations in the Anandapura area of Bengaluru. There she met several other trafficking victims from Bangladesh, including the girl whose rape video has gone viral recently. She was later sent to a hotel in Chennai where she was subjected to inhuman torture and sexual abuse. She was able to escape with two other Bangladeshi girls and return home.

The police have recovered two motorcycles, a diary, four mobile phones and an Indian SIM card from the traffickers arrested in Satkhira.

The women have all entered India illegally, said Shahidullah. After arriving, they obtained Indian identity cards to move around.