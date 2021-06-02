Planning minister’s phone theft is an ‘isolated’ incident, says colleague Mozammel

“It is an isolated incident, and does not reflect the whole picture,” Mozammel said and described it as an ‘unfortunate’ event.

Mannan was browsing on his iPhone in his car with one of its windows rolled down at Bijoy Sharani on Sunday evening when a thief snatched the phone from his hand and disappeared into the crowd.

A case has been filed with Kafrul police over the matter.

Minister Mozammel spoke about the matter at the end of a meeting of the cabinet committee on law and order at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

“Snatching of mobile phones from citizens, murders are quite common in the country. But that does not represent the bigger picture. We're concerned about the bigger picture,” he said.

“It's definitely unfortunate and the police have been asked [to capture] these gangs… they have a ring,” the senior member of the cabinet said.

“The snatching of the mobile phone of a minister… raises questions about what would happen to the ordinary people. This is undoubtedly alarming but we're worried about everyone.

"It’s not that such mugging incidents are not happening at all on the streets. They are happening and the highest efforts are at work to prevent them.”

Mozammel said no criminals are ‘getting away’. “Every single one of them are being apprehended. They are being identified rapidly.”