Khulna MP Babu draws ire from villagers repairing dam

The incident occurred around 11am on Tuesday at Moharajpur Union’s Dashhalia area when Babu visited the location on board a trawler.

It had not been possible for the authorities to rebuild the dam due to tides after the breach left at least 20 villages inundated in Moharajpur and Bagali unions, said Babul Hossain, a former member of the Moharajpur union.

So, several hundred locals volunteered to rebuild it.

“The people who were repairing the dam were infuriated as soon as they saw the MP and began throwing mud at the MP’s trawler. Babu was forced to leave the area,” Babul said.

MP Babu returned some time later.

“Some rowdy people were causing the problem,” said OC Robiul Islam, who was at the scene. “But they calmed down after the MP addressed them. It was not a big deal.”

The MP said the locals had reasons to be angry as their demand for a durable dam had not been met. He denied the villagers threw mud at him.

According to officials, the water level of rivers Kapotakkho, Koyra and Shakberia rose by six to seven feet above the normal level due to Cyclone Yaas, breaching dams and leaving 25,000 people stranded in their flooded homes in the area.