HC orders action against principal, hostel super in Sylhet’s MC College gang-rape

The court asked the secretary to the law ministry and the vice-chancellor and the registrar of the National University to initiate proceedings against them.

A virtual High Court bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah issued the order on Wednesday, declaring the rule previously issued on the matter partially appropriate.

Deputy Attorney General Nowroz Md Russell Chowdhury argued for the state, while lawyer Md Misbah Uddin spoke for the petitioners.

“The investigation committee formed by the court found the college principal and hotel superintendent to be partially responsible for the incident, so the court has ordered their temporary suspension or departmental action against them,” DAG Chowdhury said.

Citing the committee’s report, the court said: “Neglect of duty by the superintendent and guards of the hostel was a key reason for the gang-rape at Sylhet MC College’s dormitory. The college’s principal can in no way avoid responsibility as the chief of the institution.”

The incident took place when a newlywed couple went to visit the college at Tilagarh on Sept 25.

Several Bangladesh Chhatra League activists dragged the wife into the residential hall premises and raped her when her husband went outside to smoke, police say.

The culprits also beat the man when he confronted them.

The following day, the victim’s husband filed a case with Shahparan police against nine people, naming Chhatra League activist Saifur Rahman as the prime suspect.

Police raided the hall of residence following the incident and seized a gun, four machetes, a knife and two makeshift arms from Saifur’s room and arrested eight people over the matter.

Police then pressed formal charges against the eight suspects.

Six of the accused were directly involved in the rape while the rest were charged as accessories to the crime, the indictment said.

The other alleged perpetrators are Shah Mahbubur Rahman Rony, Tarekul Islam Tarek, Arjun Laskar, Ainuddin alias Ainul and Misbaul Islam Rajon Mia.