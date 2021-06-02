HC orders action against principal, hostel super in Sylhet’s MC College gang-rape
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Jun 2021 05:39 PM BdST Updated: 02 Jun 2021 05:39 PM BdST
The High Court has ordered authorities to take action against Principal of Sylhet’s MC College Prof Md Saleh Ahmed and hostel superintendent Jiban Krishna Acharaya within seven working days for their failure to save a woman from being raped on the campus in September 2020.
The court asked the secretary to the law ministry and the vice-chancellor and the registrar of the National University to initiate proceedings against them.
A virtual High Court bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah issued the order on Wednesday, declaring the rule previously issued on the matter partially appropriate.
Deputy Attorney General Nowroz Md Russell Chowdhury argued for the state, while lawyer Md Misbah Uddin spoke for the petitioners.
“The investigation committee formed by the court found the college principal and hotel superintendent to be partially responsible for the incident, so the court has ordered their temporary suspension or departmental action against them,” DAG Chowdhury said.
Citing the committee’s report, the court said: “Neglect of duty by the superintendent and guards of the hostel was a key reason for the gang-rape at Sylhet MC College’s dormitory. The college’s principal can in no way avoid responsibility as the chief of the institution.”
The incident took place when a newlywed couple went to visit the college at Tilagarh on Sept 25.
The culprits also beat the man when he confronted them.
The following day, the victim’s husband filed a case with Shahparan police against nine people, naming Chhatra League activist Saifur Rahman as the prime suspect.
Police raided the hall of residence following the incident and seized a gun, four machetes, a knife and two makeshift arms from Saifur’s room and arrested eight people over the matter.
Police then pressed formal charges against the eight suspects.
Six of the accused were directly involved in the rape while the rest were charged as accessories to the crime, the indictment said.
The other alleged perpetrators are Shah Mahbubur Rahman Rony, Tarekul Islam Tarek, Arjun Laskar, Ainuddin alias Ainul and Misbaul Islam Rajon Mia.
- Murder probe opens into Dr Sabira’s death
- Woman assaulted in India ‘for abetting escape’
- Khulna MP draws ire from villagers repairing dam
- Hannan to lead Air Force
- Woman dismembered the body of husband: police
- Customs seizes poppy seeds in mustard containers
- Doctor found dead at home in Dhaka
- Retailers, unions agree on extension to Bangladesh workers' safety accord
- Bangladesh strips four fugitive Bangabandhu killers of gallantry awards
- Police arrest three in human trafficking case
- Police launch murder probe into Dr Sabira’s death
- Bangladeshi woman was assaulted in India for helping others escape: RAB
- Khulna MP Babu draws ire from villagers repairing dam
- Bangladesh names Sheikh Abdul Hannan as new Air Force chief
Most Read
- Bangladesh names Sheikh Abdul Hannan as new Air Force chief
- Woman killed husband over second wife, cut off limbs: police
- Rape suspect Ridoy Babo coordinates international trafficking ring: police
- Bangladeshi woman was assaulted in India for helping others escape: RAB
- Bangladesh to introduce COVID vaccine passport to facilitate overseas travel
- Online sexual assault video: Police trying to get Bangladeshi victim home
- ‘Before I even knew it’: Mugger snatches mobile phone from Bangladesh planning minister
- Police say 15 groups selling LSD as five more arrested in Dhaka
- ECNEC sends back primary school meal project for review
- Police launch murder probe into Dr Sabira’s death