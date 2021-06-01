‘Before I even knew it’: Mugger snatches mobile phone from Bangladesh planning minister

Mannan was browsing something on his mobile phone while sitting in his car with one of its windows rolled down at Bijoy Sharani on Sunday evening.

“Suddenly, before I even knew what was happening, the mugger snatched it from me and ran,” Mannan told the press about the incident following an ECNEC meeting at the Planning Commission in Dhaka on Tuesday.

“It took me a couple of seconds to realise what was happening because I was absorbed in my browsing. When I recovered, I told the policeman in the car that my phone was stolen.”

The policeman pursued the thief but could not catch him, the minister said.

A general diary was filed with the police.