Bangladesh minister backs stricter lockdown in 7 districts in virus flare-up

The number of new cases and deaths is rising in these districts, the minister said on Monday following a cabinet meeting. “The cabinet is considering the matter,” he said. “Perhaps they are delaying it out of consideration for farmers. But we want the lockdown to be implemented quickly in the proposed districts.”

“We are discussing when the lockdown should start with the cabinet. Our advice is to impose a lockdown in those districts where the number of new cases is on the rise.”

Strict restrictions have been recommended for the Naogaon, Natore, Satkhira, Jashore, Rajshahi, Kushtia and Khulna districts.

Delaying the lockdown decision will only increase the danger for those districts at risk, Maleque said.

The minister suggested the lockdown may have been delayed by the mango and lychee season in Rajshahi and the north of Bangladesh.

“That business makes about Tk 30-40 billion. If a strict lockdown is imposed, it will be terrible for farmers. They have to keep that aspect in mind.”

“But our advice is to implement the lockdown as soon as possible so it doesn’t spread to the rest of the country.”

The health minister added that negotiations with China regarding the Sinopharm vaccine are in the final stages. Once talks are complete, Bangladesh expects to get five million doses in June and the same quantity for the following two months.

Once the doses arrive, the first vaccines will be given to students so they can begin classes.

“We will try to give university students priority in the vaccine. We want them to get vaccinated and restart their studies. We will also give a slight preference to students for the Pfizer vaccine.”

A committee of experts at the Directorate General of Health Services advised on Sunday that stricter lockdown restrictions be imposed on seven districts near the Indian border to combat a sudden spike in cases and the appearance of a new Indian variant of the disease.

“We are carefully monitoring the situation in the border districts,” State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain said on Sunday.

“If we have to bring the situation under control, we will impose movement restrictions in those areas. The matter is under consideration. I cannot say much at the moment. A decision will be taken once we understand the situation.”