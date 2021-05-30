Three students arrested with LSD are remanded for 5 days

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Baki Billah issued the remand order on Sunday following a hearing of the case filed with Dhanmondi Police Station under the Narcotics Control Act.

Police found a connection between the mysterious death of Dhaka University student Hafizur Rahman and the LSD, they said in a statement on Thursday.

Sadman Sakib Rupal, 25, Ashab Wadud Turja, 22, and Adib Ashraf, 23 - all friends of Hafizur - were arrested from Dhaka’s Lalmatia and Dhanmondi on Wednesday. As many as 200 blotted papers containing LSD, also known as acid, were seized.

Sadman brought the LSD to Bangladesh through a person called Tim in the Netherlands, who he contacted through the Telegram app. Each piece of blotted paper cost him between Tk 800 and Tk 1,000, he said. The drug was brought through a courier service.

The detainees used two Facebook groups to sell such drugs.

Detective police filed a case against the three men and investigation officer SI Salahuddin Kader petitioned for a seven-day remand.

The court granted them five days for the investigation.