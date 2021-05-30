Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shots to arrive on Sunday night: DGHS

ABM Khurshid Alam, director general of DGHS, said a Qatar Airways flight carrying the doses is scheduled to land in Dhaka before midnight.

Earlier the DGHS said a ‘postponed flight schedule’ was causing a delay in the arrival of the doses.

DGHS spokesman Dr Md Robed Amin said a committee will determine who will get the jabs after the vaccines arrive.

On May 19, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said 100,620 doses of the vaccine developed by the US drugmaker Pfizer by using the messenger RNA or mRNA technology of German biotechnological firm BioNTech would arrive on Jun 2 in Bangladesh.

Later, the health ministry announced that the vaccine shipment would arrive on Sunday.

In December last year, the United Kingdom approved the emergency administration of Pfizer vaccine as the first country. A handful of countries including the United States and Canada are carrying out inoculation by using this vaccine.

The World Health Organization approved the Pfizer vaccine for emergency use in December as well.

Like the Oxford University-AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and the one developed by Chinese state pharmaceutical company Sinopharm, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will require two shots with the second one to follow three to four weeks after the first.

The Pfizer vaccine is being administered on people aged 12 or above. The developers of the drug claim that its efficacy has proven to be 95 percent in the final stage of the trials.

Despite the high efficacy rate, Bangladesh showed little interest in buying the Pfizer vaccine considering the complexities related to store, transport and distribute the shots that require to be stored in a frozen state at -90 degrees Celsius to -60 degrees Celsius.

Finally it approved the vaccine last week after COVAX agreed to send the doses.

Officials said Bangladesh has the capacity to store 200,000 doses of the vaccine.

But the distribution must take place in Dhaka, where the facilities with ultra-cold refrigerators are situated.