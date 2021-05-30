Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shots to arrive on Sunday night: DGHS
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 May 2021 08:37 PM BdST Updated: 30 May 2021 08:37 PM BdST
The first batch of the Pfizer COVID-19 doses under the international vaccine-sharing facility COVAX is arriving on Sunday night, the Directorate General of Health Services or DGHS has said.
ABM Khurshid Alam, director general of DGHS, said a Qatar Airways flight carrying the doses is scheduled to land in Dhaka before midnight.
Earlier the DGHS said a ‘postponed flight schedule’ was causing a delay in the arrival of the doses.
DGHS spokesman Dr Md Robed Amin said a committee will determine who will get the jabs after the vaccines arrive.
On May 19, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said 100,620 doses of the vaccine developed by the US drugmaker Pfizer by using the messenger RNA or mRNA technology of German biotechnological firm BioNTech would arrive on Jun 2 in Bangladesh.
Later, the health ministry announced that the vaccine shipment would arrive on Sunday.
In December last year, the United Kingdom approved the emergency administration of Pfizer vaccine as the first country. A handful of countries including the United States and Canada are carrying out inoculation by using this vaccine.
The World Health Organization approved the Pfizer vaccine for emergency use in December as well.
Like the Oxford University-AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and the one developed by Chinese state pharmaceutical company Sinopharm, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will require two shots with the second one to follow three to four weeks after the first.
Despite the high efficacy rate, Bangladesh showed little interest in buying the Pfizer vaccine considering the complexities related to store, transport and distribute the shots that require to be stored in a frozen state at -90 degrees Celsius to -60 degrees Celsius.
Finally it approved the vaccine last week after COVAX agreed to send the doses.
Officials said Bangladesh has the capacity to store 200,000 doses of the vaccine.
But the distribution must take place in Dhaka, where the facilities with ultra-cold refrigerators are situated.
- Panel flags 7 districts for stricter lockdown
- 6-storey building leans after Sylhet quakes
- Biman resumes flights to Saudi
- Mohammadpur fire: Toddler dies from burns
- Khaleda’s fever ‘under control’
- Heat wave reruns after cyclone
- Call for earthquake drills as Sylhet rattled
- Suspects remanded over rape on bus
- National University gets Mashiur Rahman as new vice-chancellor
- Three students arrested with LSD are remanded for 5 days
- Panel flags 7 Bangladesh districts for stricter lockdown as virus cases spike
- Bangladesh extends lockdown by another week to Jun 6
- Six-storey building leans after Sylhet earthquakes
- Biman resumes flights to Saudi Arabia after 9 days
Most Read
- Bangladesh extends lockdown by another week to Jun 6
- Experts call for earthquake drills after a string of tremors shake Sylhet
- Online sexual assault video: Police trying to get Bangladeshi victim home
- Rape suspect Ridoy Babo coordinates international trafficking ring: police
- Panel flags 7 Bangladesh districts for stricter lockdown as virus cases spike
- Six-storey building leans after Sylhet earthquakes
- Fears for Bangladesh garment workers as safety agreement nears an end
- Boris Johnson married in stealth ceremony
- How ‘Friends’ helps people around the world learn English
- Myanmar COVID-19 outbreak hits health system shattered after coup