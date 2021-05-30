Panel flags 7 Bangladesh districts for stricter lockdown as virus cases spike

“The disease is spreading in those districts. The committee has advised a lockdown in seven districts near the border in response to a rise in coronavirus cases,” Health Directorate spokesman Prof Robed Amin told bdnews24.com. The decision may be announced later in the day.

Chapainawabganj was the first to come under strict lockdown. The committee also recommended strict restrictions in Naogaon, Natore, Satkhira, Jessore, Rajshahi, Kushtia and Khulna.

The Cabinet Division, meanwhile, has announced that the national lockdown restrictions will be extended until Jun 6.

On Saturday, Bangladesh logged 1,043 new cases of coronavirus infection, taking the official tally to 797,386, while the death toll rose by 38 to 12,549.