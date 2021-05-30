Panel flags 7 Bangladesh districts for stricter lockdown as virus cases spike
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 May 2021 03:21 PM BdST Updated: 30 May 2021 03:21 PM BdST
A committee of experts at the Directorate General of Health Services has advised that stricter lockdown restrictions be imposed on seven districts near the Indian border to combat a sudden spike in cases.
“The disease is spreading in those districts. The committee has advised a lockdown in seven districts near the border in response to a rise in coronavirus cases,” Health Directorate spokesman Prof Robed Amin told bdnews24.com. The decision may be announced later in the day.
Chapainawabganj was the first to come under strict lockdown. The committee also recommended strict restrictions in Naogaon, Natore, Satkhira, Jessore, Rajshahi, Kushtia and Khulna.
The Cabinet Division, meanwhile, has announced that the national lockdown restrictions will be extended until Jun 6.
On Saturday, Bangladesh logged 1,043 new cases of coronavirus infection, taking the official tally to 797,386, while the death toll rose by 38 to 12,549.
