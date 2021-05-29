Suspects remanded over rape on moving bus in Ashulia

Senior Judicial Magistrate Shahzadi Tahmida allowed the interrogation after Inspector Ziaul Islam, investigation officer of the case, asked for five-day custody of the accused on Saturday.

The remanded suspects are Md Arian, 18, from Turag, Kushtia’s “Saju”, 20, Bogura’s “Sohag”, 25, and Saiful Islam, 40, and Naranganj’s “Manowar”, 24.

The other suspect in the case, Sumon Mia, 24, agreed to give a confessional statement, said court police’s Inspector Mezbah Uddin Ahmed, citing the investigation officer.

All of them are bus drivers on the Abdullahpur-Baipail-Nabinagar highway route.

According to the case dossier, the 22-year-old victim was heading home to Narayanganj from her sister’s house in Manikganj and arrived at the Nabinagar bus stand around 8pm on Friday to catch another bus.

The woman met an acquaintance named “Nazmul” there, Police Inspector Ziaul said.

As they were waiting for another public transport, a New Gram Bangla bus driven by Sumon, who was aided by Monowar and Saiful, arrived. They said they would charge Tk 35 for a trip to Tongi Station Road.

Once they were on the bus, the perpetrators dropped off the other passengers before they reached their destinations.

They restrained Nazmul and the victim, and took them back to Nabinagar where she was raped by six assailants inside the bus.

A police patrol heard Nazmul’s screams for help, stopped the vehicle and rescued them, arresting six people and seizing the bus.

The victim filed a case with the police the same night and was sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for medical tests.