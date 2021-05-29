Rape suspect Ridoy Babo coordinates international trafficking ring: police
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 May 2021 07:12 PM BdST Updated: 29 May 2021 07:12 PM BdST
The people arrested over the assault on a Bangladeshi woman in India are members of an international human-trafficking racket coordinated by Rifatul Islam alias TikTok Ridoy Babo, police say.
Members of the gang, all aged between 20 and 25, had trafficked several other women earlier, Dhaka Metropolitan Police said at a news conference on Saturday.
“Some criminals from Bangladesh’s southwest and some Indian states have created this organised international human-trafficking ring,” said Mohammad Shahidullah, a deputy commissioner with the DMP.
With their network stretched as far as Dubai and other places in the Middle East, the gang mainly targets runaway young women studying in schools and colleges, or even housewives, the police officer said.
Police in India arrested Ridoy and five others, including two women, after a video of the assault on the 22-year-old victim went viral on social media. Ridoy and another suspect were shot during an escape attempt as they face charges of raping the victim as well.
All the six suspects are also Bangladeshis, but they have no travel document.
Both Ridoy and the victim resided in Dhaka’s Moghbazar, where Ridoy is a familiar face. Her family said Ridoy tricked her by promising her a job in Dubai. Her husband also works in the Middle East and they have a 3-year-old daughter.
The victim’s father has started a case against Ridoy and unidentified others on charges related to human trafficking and pornography.
Police said a number of youths who are trying to become TikTok stars created a Facebook group, which was later used for trafficking in humans with the support of an international ring.
Nearly 800 young men and women joined a pool party at a resort on the outskirts of Dhaka under the supervision of the Facebook group’s administrator by the end of 2020.
Ridoy was one of the coordinators of the party, according to police.
Some members of the group trick female members by promising them job in malls or salons in India. The victims are later forced into sex trade.
The police said the ring is based in Bengaluru’s Anandapur, where the victims are drugged and forced to pose for nude photos, which are later used to blackmail them.
The traffickers then send the victims to hotels for sex trade.
- Fears for Bangladesh garment workers
- Shipped in, LSD is sold online
- Khaleda suffering from fever: Fakhrul
- South Asia crosses 30m COVID-19 cases
- LSD caused DU student death: police
- Fish egg farmers dismayed after Yaas
- A year after Amphan, for some survivors 'there is nothing'
- Govt to buy China vaccine at $10 a dose
- PM Hasina praises Bangladeshi peacekeepers for global efforts
- Bangladesh arrests six over gang rape on moving bus
- Fears for Bangladesh garment workers as safety agreement nears an end
- Three of a family burnt in Mohammadpur house fire
- Couriered into Bangladesh, LSD is sold online
- Father of Bangladeshi woman assaulted in India says he thought she was with in-laws
Most Read
- Father of Bangladeshi woman assaulted in India says he thought she was with in-laws
- Online sexual assault video: Police trying to get Bangladeshi victim home
- Couriered into Bangladesh, LSD is sold online
- As rising 'heat shocks' ruin rice crops, Bangladesh faces hunger risk
- Fears for Bangladesh garment workers as safety agreement nears an end
- Bangladesh confirms first local cases of COVID variant dominant in India
- India arrests 6 suspects over sexual assaults on ‘Bangladeshi’ woman, viral video
- Bangladesh arrests six over gang rape on moving bus
- LSD use led to Dhaka University student’s death, say police
- Meet the 12 high schoolers who won a New York Times scholarship