Bangladesh to help migrant workers quarantine in Saudi Arabia

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen revealed the plan on Thursday, saying that the embassy in Riyadh will make the arrangements according to lists made by the expatriates’ welfare ministry or Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

Biman will resume flights to Saudi Arabia on May 29.

Those who are travelling to Saudi Arabia have to quarantine in hotel for seven days.

But the Bangladeshi migrant workers are struggling to abide by the quarantine rules considering the hotel costs and limited number of seats available.

The foreign minister said the ministry went ahead with the initiative following Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s instructions to support the expatriates.

“If the expenses are too much, we will provide subsidies,” he said.

Momen also said the government wanted to vaccinate the migrant workers going abroad to ease their sufferings but a shortage of doses has stalled the initiative.

An inter-ministerial meeting on Friday will discuss the matter.