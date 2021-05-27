Bangladesh to buy China vaccine at $10 a dose

Each dose of China’s Sinopharm vaccine will be priced at $10, Shahida Akhter, additional secretary of the Cabinet Division, said at a media briefing on Thursday.

Shipments will arrive in Bangladesh in three phases, starting in June, with five million doses in each consignment.

A cabinet committee approved the $150 million purchase plan under a government-to-government vaccine deal at a meeting in Dhaka. That means no private companies in Bangladesh will be part of the deal.

Bangladesh had run its inoculation drive against COVID-19 with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine from the Serum Institute of India, which it bought for $5 per dose. The Chinese vaccine will cost Bangladesh double the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot.