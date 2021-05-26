Bangladeshis will be prosecuted if they travel to Israel, says FM Momen

And Bangladesh will not give recognition to the state of Israel until an independent state of Palestine is established, the foreign minister said on Wednesday amid an intense debate over the move to drop the words “except Israel” from a travel declaration on the passports.

“We don’t recognise Israel. So no one from Bangladesh can visit the state of Israel. You know if anyone goes there without government permission that person is liable to be prosecuted and it has happened before.”

“Our position is as it was before and we will hold it until we see a free, sovereign and independent state of Palestine,” he reiterated.

He was speaking at an event to hand aid to Palestine for the Palestinians who recently suffered due to the deadliest conflict in the region in years.

Bangladesh’s support will never be forgotten, said Palestinian Ambassador Yousef Ramadan who had earlier told bdnews24.com that he was saddened by the government dropping the Israel travel restrictions from the passport.

He had also questioned the timing of Bangladesh’s decision to bring the changes to the passports, but Momen said they were already in place for months and the media only reported it now.

“Unfortunately this misstated things,” the minister said.

The minister said for almost a year the government had been mooting the changes to bring the passports up to the international standards. The changes were implemented six to seven months ago with the launch of e-passports.