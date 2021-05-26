Bangladeshis will be prosecuted if they travel to Israel, says FM Momen
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 May 2021 10:18 PM BdST Updated: 26 May 2021 10:18 PM BdST
The government may have removed the Israel bar from passports, but citizens will still face punishment if they travel to the Middle-Eastern country, AK Abdul Momen says.
And Bangladesh will not give recognition to the state of Israel until an independent state of Palestine is established, the foreign minister said on Wednesday amid an intense debate over the move to drop the words “except Israel” from a travel declaration on the passports.
“We don’t recognise Israel. So no one from Bangladesh can visit the state of Israel. You know if anyone goes there without government permission that person is liable to be prosecuted and it has happened before.”
“Our position is as it was before and we will hold it until we see a free, sovereign and independent state of Palestine,” he reiterated.
He was speaking at an event to hand aid to Palestine for the Palestinians who recently suffered due to the deadliest conflict in the region in years.
Bangladesh’s support will never be forgotten, said Palestinian Ambassador Yousef Ramadan who had earlier told bdnews24.com that he was saddened by the government dropping the Israel travel restrictions from the passport.
He had also questioned the timing of Bangladesh’s decision to bring the changes to the passports, but Momen said they were already in place for months and the media only reported it now.
“Unfortunately this misstated things,” the minister said.
The minister said for almost a year the government had been mooting the changes to bring the passports up to the international standards. The changes were implemented six to seven months ago with the launch of e-passports.
- River crossings suspended at Shimulia
- Govt to buy 15m Sinopharm doses
- Cyclone threatens floods
- River transports shut as cyclone brews
- Bagerhat faces threat of floods as cyclone brews
- 40 new virus deaths, highest daily count in two weeks
- JMB death row fugitive arrested in Savar
- Palestinian envoy ‘saddened’
- Bangladesh remains ‘largely unscathed’ as Cyclone Yaas moves into India
- Cyclone Yaas halts river crossings as Padma turns choppy
- Bangladesh extends school shutdown to Jun 12 in virus flare-up
- Dhaka WASA again hikes water prices by 5%
- Palestinian envoy’s remarks on Bangladesh passport issue ‘irrelevant’, says Momen
- Bangladesh to buy 15m Sinopharm COVID vaccine doses from China
Most Read
- Bangladesh agrees $200 million currency swap deal to help Sri Lanka
- Tens of thousands homeless in eastern India after cyclone batters coast
- Yaas becomes ‘very severe’ cyclone, powering through Bay of Bengal
- Mushfiqur century powers Bangladesh to first ever series win over Sri Lanka
- When to watch a lunar eclipse and supermoon in late night skies
- Palestinian envoy’s remarks on Bangladesh passport issue ‘irrelevant’, says Momen
- Government to end honours and master’s courses at private colleges
- Bangladesh logs 17 virus deaths, lowest daily count in over two months
- Cyclone Yaas threatens heavy rains, floods along Bangladesh coasts
- Bangladesh extends school shutdown to Jun 12 in virus flare-up