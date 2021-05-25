Palestinian envoy’s remarks on Bangladesh passport issue ‘irrelevant’, says Momen

Momen says Yousef Ramadan’s comments on the issue are “irrelevant”.

“What the ambassadors say are irrelevant. We follow our foreign policy. We would have been in trouble had we heeded others’ comments,” the minister told reporters in Dhaka on Tuesday.

“We decide what we will do. What others say is totally irrelevant.”

Ramadan on Monday said even though he is thankful to Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen for reiterating Bangladesh’s support for the persecuted Palestinians’ rights, the news of Bangladesh dropping the declaration banning Israel as a travel destination from the passport had “saddened” him.

He said the government could do so later, not amid heightened tension after an Israel-Hamas truce is agreed following the deadliest conflict in years.

“It is unacceptable, it is obviously unacceptable. It cannot be acceptable for us,” he said, adding that Bangladesh reserved the right to take any decision as a sovereign state and Palestine will respect it.

Momen earlier said the move, which in his words was being implemented for six months, aimed to ensure “international standards” of the passports and did not constitute any change in Bangladesh’s foreign policy.