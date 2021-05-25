JMB death row fugitive arrested in Savar

A team of law enforcers arrested the fugitive, identified as death row fugitive Chandu Miah, from Savar’s Genda area around 7:30 pm on Monday night.

Militants attacked Rahmat Ali and slit his throat while he was on his way home from the market at Rangpur’s Kaunia on Nov 10, 2015, according to a police statement.

Ali’s son, Shafiqul Islam, filed a case over his father’s death at Kawnia Police Station.

Kaunia Police Inspector Mamun Ur Rashid submitted a charge sheet against Rangpur regional JMB commander Masud Rana aka Mamun and 13 other members of the banned Islamist outfit on Jul 3, 2017.

The following year Rangpur Special Judge Naresh Chandra Sarkar delivered the verdict in the case, sentencing seven suspects to death while acquitting six others.

The death row convicts were JMB members Chandu Miah, Masud Rana, Esahaque Ali, Liton Mia aka Rafiq, Bijoy aka Ali aka Dorji, Sakhawat Hossain and Sarwar Hossain aka Sabu.

Four of the suspects - Masud Rana, Esahaque Ali, Liton Miah and Sakhawat Hossain – were also sentenced to death over the murder of Japanese citizen Kunio Hoshi.

Police say Chandu Miah had been hiding out in various parts of Dhaka for quite some time using a number of aliases.

Chandu confessed to being an active member of the JMB’s Isaba Group during an interrogation, police said.

Law enforcers say he has also given them the names of some other active members who are continuing their work in secret.