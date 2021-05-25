Cyclone Yaas threatens heavy rains, floods along Bangladesh coasts
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 May 2021 07:04 PM BdST Updated: 25 May 2021 07:04 PM BdST
The coastal districts may face heavy rains and flooding during the passage of Cyclone Yaas as the “very severe” storm in the Bay of Bengal dashes towards India.
Bangladesh Meteorological Department said on Tuesday the storm over northwest bay was likely to move further northwestwards and cross North Odisha-West Bengal coasts by Wednesday noon.
Maximum sustained wind speed within 64 kms of the cyclone’s centre is about 89 kph rising to 117 kph in gusts or squalls. Sea will remain high near the centre.
The Met Office asked the maritime ports to raise the warning signal to No. 3.
Khulna, Satkhira, Bagerhat, Jhalokathi, Pirojpur, Borguna, Patuakhali, Barishal, Bhola, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Feni, Chandpur and Chattogram and their offshore islands and shoals are likely to experience wind speed of up to 80-100 kph in gusts or squalls with heavy to very heavy falls during the passage of the storm.
All fishing boats and trawlers have been advised to remain in shelter until further notice.
The authorities have also shut all river transports until further notice. “The announcement has been made as an additional precaution so that no lives are lost,” said Mizanur Rahman, a deputy director of the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority or BIWTA.
Meteorologists forecast that the cyclone will bypass Bangladesh if it maintains its current course.
However, the storm could threaten the habitat of many creatures in the Sundarbans if it crashes into the coasts during full moon which will create huge tidal waves.
India began moving more than a million people to safety on its east coast on Tuesday as the cyclone neared, days after a deadly cyclone hit the west coast.
“It is likely to cause large-scale damage," India Meteorological Department chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra told Reuters.
- Bagerhat faces threat of floods as Cyclone Yaas brews
- Bangladesh reports 40 virus deaths, highest daily count in two weeks
- JMB death row fugitive arrested in Savar
- Bangladesh dropping Israel issue from passports ‘saddens’ Palestinian envoy
- High Court lets lawyer Yunus Ali Akhand go with warning, waives fine for wasting time
- With Cyclone Yaas 600km from Bangladesh coasts, humidity drives sizzling heat
Most Read
- Bangladesh may experience slow internet speed on May 28
- Bangladesh finds first case of black fungus
- With Cyclone Yaas 600km from Bangladesh coasts, humidity drives sizzling heat
- Bangladesh dropping Israel issue from passports ‘saddens’ Palestinian envoy
- Bangladesh reports 40 virus deaths, highest daily count in two weeks
- Bangladesh vaccinates medical students with China’s Sinopharm shots
- Award-winning poet and Bangla Academy Director General Habibullah Sirajee dies
- University students in Bangladesh fear another year will be lost without COVID vaccine
- Bangladesh dropping ‘except Israel’ from passports: what the government says
- High Court lets lawyer Yunus Ali Akhand go with warning, waives fine for wasting time