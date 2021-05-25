Cyclone Yaas threatens heavy rains, floods along Bangladesh coasts

Bangladesh Meteorological Department said on Tuesday the storm over northwest bay was likely to move further northwestwards and cross North Odisha-West Bengal coasts by Wednesday noon.

Maximum sustained wind speed within 64 kms of the cyclone’s centre is about 89 kph rising to 117 kph in gusts or squalls. Sea will remain high near the centre.

The Met Office asked the maritime ports to raise the warning signal to No. 3.

Khulna, Satkhira, Bagerhat, Jhalokathi, Pirojpur, Borguna, Patuakhali, Barishal, Bhola, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Feni, Chandpur and Chattogram and their offshore islands and shoals are likely to experience wind speed of up to 80-100 kph in gusts or squalls with heavy to very heavy falls during the passage of the storm.

Under the influence of the full moon phase, the low-lying areas of these districts are likely to be inundated by astronomical tide of two to four feet above the normal height.

All fishing boats and trawlers have been advised to remain in shelter until further notice.

The authorities have also shut all river transports until further notice. “The announcement has been made as an additional precaution so that no lives are lost,” said Mizanur Rahman, a deputy director of the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority or BIWTA.

Meteorologists forecast that the cyclone will bypass Bangladesh if it maintains its current course.

However, the storm could threaten the habitat of many creatures in the Sundarbans if it crashes into the coasts during full moon which will create huge tidal waves.

India began moving more than a million people to safety on its east coast on Tuesday as the cyclone neared, days after a deadly cyclone hit the west coast.

“It is likely to cause large-scale damage," India Meteorological Department chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra told Reuters.