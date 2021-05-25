Bagerhat faces threat of floods as Cyclone Yaas brews
Bagerhat Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 May 2021 04:49 PM BdST Updated: 25 May 2021 04:49 PM BdST
The Water Development Board has expressed concerns about flooding in the low-lying areas of Bagerhat, a southwestern district, as Cyclone Yaas raises the water level of local rivers and streams.
The water levels of the main rivers and streams in the district were two to three feet higher than normal on Tuesday afternoon, said Executive Engineer Biswajit Baidya.
“Work on a dam under the Sharankhola sub-project is nearing completion,” he said. “The dams in three other polders aren’t in particular danger.”
“We are ready to repair any breach of the dams due to the added pressure of tidal surges.”
Bagerhat fisheries official ASM Rasel said farmers have been advised to cover over 67,000 fish enclosures with nets.
Hundreds of fishing trawlers have returned to the local port in Bagerhat after the storm forecast. The local administration has prepared 344 shelters for the storm, said district relief and rehabilitation official Khadiza Akter. Several hundred volunteers are also on the alert. The shelters have dry food and fresh water. Public announcements are also being made in the area to inform locals about the storm.
- JMB death row fugitive arrested in Savar
- Bangladesh dropping Israel issue from passports ‘saddens’ Palestinian envoy
- High Court lets lawyer Yunus Ali Akhand go with warning, waives fine for wasting time
- With Cyclone Yaas 600km from Bangladesh coasts, humidity drives sizzling heat
- Bangladesh adds 1,441 new virus cases, death count rises by 25 in a day
- Bangladesh sees ‘no major damage’ from Cyclone Yaas as it may move northwest to Odisha
Most Read
- Bangladesh may experience slow internet speed on May 28
- Bangladesh finds first case of black fungus
- With Cyclone Yaas 600km from Bangladesh coasts, humidity drives sizzling heat
- Bangladesh dropping Israel issue from passports ‘saddens’ Palestinian envoy
- Award-winning poet and Bangla Academy Director General Habibullah Sirajee dies
- Bangladesh vaccinates medical students with China’s Sinopharm shots
- University students in Bangladesh fear another year will be lost without COVID vaccine
- Bangladesh reports 40 virus deaths, highest daily count in two weeks
- Bangladesh dropping ‘except Israel’ from passports: what the government says
- She was supposed to become prime minister but was locked out of parliament