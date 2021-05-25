Bagerhat faces threat of floods as Cyclone Yaas brews

The water levels of the main rivers and streams in the district were two to three feet higher than normal on Tuesday afternoon, said Executive Engineer Biswajit Baidya.

“Work on a dam under the Sharankhola sub-project is nearing completion,” he said. “The dams in three other polders aren’t in particular danger.”

“We are ready to repair any breach of the dams due to the added pressure of tidal surges.”

Bagerhat fisheries official ASM Rasel said farmers have been advised to cover over 67,000 fish enclosures with nets.

Hundreds of fishing trawlers have returned to the local port in Bagerhat after the storm forecast. The local administration has prepared 344 shelters for the storm, said district relief and rehabilitation official Khadiza Akter. Several hundred volunteers are also on the alert. The shelters have dry food and fresh water. Public announcements are also being made in the area to inform locals about the storm.