Bangladesh issues warning signal 2 as Cyclone Yaas looms over Bay of Bengal

The maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist distant warning signal No. 2.

According to the list of WMO/ESCAP or World Meteorological Organisation/United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, the cyclone is named Yaas. The name was provided by Oman.

Cyclone Yaas is likely to intensify further and reach the coast of Orissa and West Bengal in India and Khulna in Bangladesh by Wednesday.

The storm was centred about 675 km south-southwest of Chattogram port, 605 km south-southwest of Cox’s Bazar port, 605 km south of Pyra port and 650 km south of Mongla port at 6 am on Monday, said Senior Meteorologist Abdur Rahman Khan.

Cyclone Yaas may intensify further and proceed north-northwest, said Meteorologist Shahnaz Sultana.

The maximum sustained wind speed within 54 km of the cyclone centre is about 62 kph, rising to 88 kph in gusts and squalls. The sea will be very rough near the cyclone centre.

All fishing boats and trawlers over the North Bay and deep sea have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution. They are also advised not to venture into the deep sea.

The government has begun to take preventive measures against the casualties expected. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina urged everyone to remain alert.

The government has prepared three times as many shelters as required to evacuate the coastal population from the cyclone’s path and maintain health protocols amid the pandemic, said State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Md Enamur Rahman.



“All of the people in the coastal areas must be brought to the shelter. Our target is to keep the death toll at zero.”