Foreign minister clarifies Bangladesh does not recognise Israel

AK Abdul Momen’s clarification came as he faced questions from journalists after a programme at the Foreign Services Academy in Dhaka on Sunday amid a move to drop the words “except Israel” from passports.

“It aims to standardise the passports. The deletion does not mean any change in our foreign policy,” he said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka had earlier issued a statement in response to a tweet by an Israeli official, which welcomed the “removal of a ban on travel” to Israel.

The confusion appears to have stemmed from the new e-passports which dropped an old declaration -- “all countries except Israel”, according to the statement.

The ban on travel to the Middle Eastern country remains unchanged, it said.

Minister Momen later said the changes to the passports had been brought six months ago. But Israel only picked it now after the news broke amid the tension over Gaza.

“We haven’t recognised Israel and we're very much vocal in our support of the Palestinians. We believe in the two-state solution recognising pre-1967 borders. We still hold that position.

“So, it’s (changes in passport declaration) not a big deal.”