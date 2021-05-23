Foreign minister clarifies Bangladesh does not recognise Israel
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 May 2021 11:55 PM BdST Updated: 23 May 2021 11:55 PM BdST
Bangladesh does not recognise Israel and the government’s policy supporting Palestinians has not changed, the foreign minister has said.
AK Abdul Momen’s clarification came as he faced questions from journalists after a programme at the Foreign Services Academy in Dhaka on Sunday amid a move to drop the words “except Israel” from passports.
“It aims to standardise the passports. The deletion does not mean any change in our foreign policy,” he said.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka had earlier issued a statement in response to a tweet by an Israeli official, which welcomed the “removal of a ban on travel” to Israel.
The ban on travel to the Middle Eastern country remains unchanged, it said.
Minister Momen later said the changes to the passports had been brought six months ago. But Israel only picked it now after the news broke amid the tension over Gaza.
“We haven’t recognised Israel and we're very much vocal in our support of the Palestinians. We believe in the two-state solution recognising pre-1967 borders. We still hold that position.
“So, it’s (changes in passport declaration) not a big deal.”
- Launch operations to resume on Monday following pandemic health safety rules
- Depression forms over Bay of Bengal amid cyclone threat
- Bangladesh says ban on travel to Israel remains unchanged
- Prothom Alo reporter Rozina freed from jail after six days
- Bangladesh lifts curbs on trains in pandemic
- Hasina inaugurates 100 multi-purpose cyclone shelters
Most Read
- Bangladesh dropping ‘except Israel’ from passports: what the government says
- Bangladesh extends virus lockdown to May 30, eases curbs on long-haul buses
- Bangladesh says ban on travel to Israel remains unchanged
- Bangladesh extends lockdown to May 23, notice on Sunday
- Prothom Alo reporter Rozina Islam gets bail
- The latest coronavirus comes from dogs
- Inside the race to find a COVID-19 treatment pill
- Bangladesh logs 1,354 new virus cases, deaths rise by 28 in a day
- For SSC, HSC students, uncertainty clouds road to the future
- Two COVID shots effective against India variant: English health body