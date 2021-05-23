Bangladesh extends virus lockdown to May 30, eases curbs on long-haul buses

Public transport services may resume, but can only carry passengers to half of their capacity and must ensure all passengers wear masks, while restaurants can offer dine-in services, but limit entry to half their available seats, the Cabinet Division said in a notice on Sunday.

The notice also urged everyone to follow the proper health protocols.

The government imposed a lockdown on Apr 5 to tackle a second wave of infections during which confirmed cases rose past 7,000 with more than 100 deaths in daily counts.

On Apr 14, restrictions were further strengthened in what came to be known as the ‘strictest lockdown’ in which people were barred from going outside, except for an emergency, in an effort to contain a massive spike in COVID cases.

The restrictions shut public and private offices and public transport services, except those providing emergency services. But factories were allowed to remain open if they followed health regulations.

Universities, primary schools and kindergartens were told to remain shut until May 29 under orders from the education ministry.

Shopping malls and stores were also initially shut down, but this restriction was later eased on Apr 25.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh, or CAAB, has resumed domestic and international flights, with restrictions on travel from some high-risk countries.