Another Pallabi murder suspect dies in Dhaka ‘shootout’

The incident took place in Sagufta Housing area of Pallabi around 2 am on Sunday, according to Iftekharul Islam, additional deputy commissioner of police.

Earlier on Friday morning, murder suspect Manik was killed in an alleged gunfight with RAB in Mirpur’s Rupnagar area.

A video clip of the killing has surfaced on the internet in which Manik and Monir were seen brutally attacking businessman Shahin Uddin.