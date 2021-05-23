Another Pallabi murder suspect dies in Dhaka ‘shootout’
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 May 2021 01:26 PM BdST Updated: 23 May 2021 01:26 PM BdST
Monir, another suspect in the murder of a man in Dhaka’s Pallabi, has died in a so-called shootout with the members of the Detective Branch of police after his arrest.
The incident took place in Sagufta Housing area of Pallabi around 2 am on Sunday, according to Iftekharul Islam, additional deputy commissioner of police.
Earlier on Friday morning, murder suspect Manik was killed in an alleged gunfight with RAB in Mirpur’s Rupnagar area.
A video clip of the killing has surfaced on the internet in which Manik and Monir were seen brutally attacking businessman Shahin Uddin.
