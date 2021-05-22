Bangladesh moves to prepare storm shelters as cyclone looms

Enhancing the capacity of the storm shelters aims to ensure physical distancing amid a coronavirus outbreak.

To prevent deaths, the authorities will try to take all the people on the path of the storm to the shelters.

Enamur Rahman, the state minister for disaster management and relief, briefed the media after a meeting on tackling the storm on Saturday.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has asked the maritime ports to hoist distant cautionary signal No. 1 after a low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal.

The low is likely to intensify further into a cyclone, which could lash the coasts of India and Bangladesh on May 26, according to meteorologists.

“We must evacuate everyone to the shelters to prevent deaths,” the state minister said.

Enamur said the authorities would work in light of the experiences they gathered during last year’s cyclone Amphan.

During the previous cyclonic storm, Bulbul, the government opened 5,000 shelters. During Amphan, over 2.4 million people took shelter in 14,067 centres, according to the state minister.

He said masks, hand sanitiser and separate places for the isolation of COVID-19 patients or suspected patients will also be kept at the centres.

Shamsuddin Ahmed, the director of BMD, said the low pressure system was 1,000 kilometres away from the Bangladesh coasts.

The warning signal will be heightened once the system advances. The storm’s position will be clear after May 23.

The workers of Cyclone Preparedness Programme already began informing people about the danger and cleaning the storm shelters.

The government will begin sending dry food to the coastal districts on Sunday.