Journalist Rozina Islam may be at fault: Information Minister Mahmud

However, the information and broadcasting minister added that the Prothom Alo senior correspondent “could be at fault” as well, and called for a “judgment based on the truth” rather than “emotional” assessments.

He made the remarks when members of Dhaka Reporters Unity or DRU visited his home at Minto Road in Dhaka to present a memorandum demanding Rozina’s release on Thursday.

Mahmud stressed the need for an impartial investigation into the incident, saying a neutral investigation committee should be assembled instead of one from the health ministry.

“I will discuss the matter with the appropriate authorities.”

On May 17, Rozina was confined to a room of the Health Services Division at the Secretariat for more than five hours over allegations of spiriting away important government documents and taking photos of the papers. She was later arrested.

Rozina denied any wrongdoing. Her colleagues said she might have been targeted for her reports on irregularities in the health ministry amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Detective Branch or DB of Dhaka Metropolitan Police have been put in charge of investigating the case against her under the Official Secrets Act.

Her family has alleged that she was abused while being held at the Secretariat.

A Dhaka court on Tuesday turned down a police plea to interrogate Rozina in their custody.

Sent to the Kashimpur jail in Gazipur following her arrest, Rozina’s bail petition was heard on Thursday by a Dhaka court which left its decision pending until Sunday.

Hasan Mahmud vowed to ensure Rozina gets due respect while in custody.

“Anyone can make a mistake at any time. To err is human. Rozina may have made a mistake too. We have to keep in mind that everyone makes mistakes.”

“I am a minister appointed by you all. Hence, I am sympathetic towards your claims and will do my best to do what is possible.”