Former MP Awal arrested over Pallabi murder

The RAB arrested Awal early on Thursday from a shrine in Bhairab, said RAB spokesman Commander Khandaker Al Moin. “He is the prime suspect in the case and legal action is underway.”

Awal is the chairman of the Islami Ganatantrik Party, a former secretary general of the Bangladesh Tarikat Federation and the managing director of Haveli Property Development Limited.

On May 16, 34-year-old Shahinuddin was hacked to death at Road 32 of Pallabi Section 12. The victim’s mother accused 20 people in a murder case filed with the Pallabi Police Station, with Awal identified as the prime suspect.

Shahinuddin was killed over the perpetrators’ attempts to forcibly occupy 20 acres of land in Pallabi’s Alinagar area, she claimed.