Police arrest four over connection with banned app Streamkar
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 May 2021 11:56 PM BdST Updated: 19 May 2021 11:56 PM BdST
Four individuals, including a young woman, connected to operating banned live video chat app Streamkar have been apprehended by the police’s specialised counter terrorism Anti Terrorism Unit or ATU.
ATU’s Assistant Police Superintendent Shafiqul Islam said, “We have been working on this for a long time. A part of the group was nabbed. The rest will be brought under the law in the next drive.”
In a press briefing at Baridhara on Wednesday, the agency detailed how this app is run in the country, who are involved and presented information on how it is used to embezzle and traffick money tempting its users.
Users connect to the illicit app Streamkar using Virtual Private Network or VPN, SP Mahiduzzaman said.
During the drive, they found a salary sheet of an agency linked to running the app, he added.
Based on primary findings, ATU estimates that around a thousand young women are linked to this app.
According to the police, around Tk 1 billion is trafficked from Bangladesh through this app every month.
ATU detained the four from Dhaka’s Banasree area, Savar, and Noakhali’s Sudharam on Tuesday.
They were identified as -- Jamir Uddin, 35, Kamrul Hossain aka Ruben, 39, Manjurul Islam Hridoy, 26, and Anamika Sarker, 24.
A case has been filed against them with Savar police under the Money Laundering Act.
