Detective Branch to investigate charges against Prothom Alo reporter Rozina
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 May 2021 08:01 PM BdST Updated: 19 May 2021 08:01 PM BdST
The Detective Branch or DB of Dhaka Metropolitan Police have been put in charge of investigating the case started against Prothom Alo Senior Correspondent Rozina Islam under the Official Secrets Act.
Ramna Police Deputy Commissioner Md Sazzadur Rahman on Wednesday told bdnews24.com that the case documents have been sent to the DB.
“The documents have been forwarded to the DB this morning,” he said.
The court has set Jul 15 for the submission of the final investigation report for the case lodged with Shabagh police.
On May 17, Rozina was confined to a room of the Secretariat’s Health Services Division for more than five hours over allegations of spiriting away important government documents and taking photos of the papers.
Rozina denied any wrongdoing. Her colleagues said she might have been targeted for her reports on irregularities in the health ministry amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Her family also complained that she was physically harassed while being held at the Secretariat.
A Dhaka court on Tuesday turned down a police plea to interrogate Rozina in their custody.
She is currently being held at Kashimpur Jail. The court will hear her appeal for bail on Thursday.
- Official Secrets Act of 1923 under the spotlight after journalist’s arrest
- Bangladesh to receive first consignment of 106,000 Pfizer COVID doses under COVAX in June
- Momen calls Jaishankar for COVID vaccine as India halts export
- Bangladesh asks Canada for two million AstraZeneca doses
- Deputy Secretary Shibbir, who filed lawsuit against journalist Rozina, is transferred
- UN Rohingya appeal receives $340 million in funding
Most Read
- Bangladesh court turns down police appeal to remand Prothom Alo reporter Rozina Islam
- Bangladesh to receive 106,000 Pfizer doses under COVAX in June
- Deputy Secretary Shibbir, who filed lawsuit against journalist Rozina, is transferred
- Bangladesh logs 1,608 new virus cases, 37 deaths in a day
- Bangladesh asks Canada for two million AstraZeneca doses
- How Myanmar’s military moved in on the telecoms sector to spy on citizens
- Bangladesh extends lockdown to May 23, notice on Sunday
- Momen calls Jaishankar for COVID vaccine as India halts export
- India reports highest daily death toll since the pandemic began
- Official Secrets Act of 1923 under the spotlight after journalist’s arrest