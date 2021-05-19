Detective Branch to investigate charges against Prothom Alo reporter Rozina

Ramna Police Deputy Commissioner Md Sazzadur Rahman on Wednesday told bdnews24.com that the case documents have been sent to the DB.

“The documents have been forwarded to the DB this morning,” he said.

The court has set Jul 15 for the submission of the final investigation report for the case lodged with Shabagh police.

On May 17, Rozina was confined to a room of the Secretariat’s Health Services Division for more than five hours over allegations of spiriting away important government documents and taking photos of the papers.

Rozina denied any wrongdoing. Her colleagues said she might have been targeted for her reports on irregularities in the health ministry amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Her family also complained that she was physically harassed while being held at the Secretariat.

A Dhaka court on Tuesday turned down a police plea to interrogate Rozina in their custody.

She is currently being held at Kashimpur Jail. The court will hear her appeal for bail on Thursday.