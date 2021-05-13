Little, sporadic rain in forecast on Eid-ul-Fitr morning
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 May 2021 06:55 PM BdST Updated: 13 May 2021 06:55 PM BdST
Some places in Bangladesh may experience little and sporadic rain in the morning of the Eid-ul-Fitr day on Friday, the Meteorological Department has forecast.
Thunder shower with gusty wind is also likely at some places in Dhaka, Mymensingh, Rajshahi, Sylhet, Rangpur, Chattogram, Barishal and Khulna divisions, meteorologist Aftab Uddin said on Thursday.
Dhaka city, and Rangpur and Sylhet divisions may experience rain in the morning. It may rain in other places in the afternoon.
Moderately heavy to heavy rains and hails at isolated places are also likely over the country.
Day and night temperature is forecast to fall slightly over the country.
The trend of rain will continue until Sunday before the mercury rises again.
On Thursday, maximum rainfall of 29 millimetres was recorded in Tetulia. Chandpur experience maximum temperature of 36 degrees Celsius.
Due to a coronavirus outbreak, Muslim worshippers will not be allowed to gather outdoors for Eid congregation. All congregations will have to be held inside mosques.
