SP Babul Akter involved in murder of wife Mitu, says PBI
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 May 2021 12:22 PM BdST Updated: 12 May 2021 01:15 PM BdST
The Police Bureau of Investigation says it has found evidence linking former superintendent of police Babul Akter to the murder of his wife Mahmuda Akter Mitu.
“The PBI has found evidence that Babul Akter was involved in the murder of Mitu,” PBI chief Banaj Kumar Majumder said at a press conference at the PBI headquarters in Dhaka’s Dhanmondi on Wednesday.
“A murder case will be filed against him and he will be brought to court,” DIG Majumder added.
Mitu was hacked and shot dead near the GEC Intersection in Chattogram on the morning of Jun 5, 2016, while she was taking her son to school. It happened a few days after Babul had joined the police headquarters in Dhaka, following promotion and transfer.
It had initially been suspected that Babul’s actions against militants led to the murder of Mitu, but the investigation took a sharp turn after her family pointed the finger at Babul.
More to follow
- For the poor, Eid arrives without festivity
- PBI quizzes Babul Akter
- Khaleda still in ‘critical’ state: Fakhrul
- Metro train debuts trip in media exhibition
- Thousands skirt pandemic curbs to go home
- Chinese envoy’s remarks ‘presumptuous’: Momen
- Pandemic chaos unfolds over homeward journey
- Uncertainty clouds second COVID jab
- In the shadows of the pandemic, Eid arrives for the poor in Bangladesh without festivity
- PBI questions ex-SP Babul Akter over murder of his wife Mitu
- The inside, and outside of Dhaka Metrorail coaches
- Khaleda Zia still in ‘critical’ condition, says Mirza Fakhrul
- Bangladesh’s first metro train makes short trip in media exhibition
- Thousands skirt pandemic curbs to return home for Eid
Most Read
- Bangladesh’s first metro train makes short trip in media exhibition
- The Dhaka Metrorail coaches inside out
- Indian doctors warn against cow dung as COVID cure
- Chinese ambassador’s remarks on Quad alliance are ‘presumptuous’: Momen
- Bangladesh’s COVID death toll tops 12,000; cases rise by 1,230
- PBI questions ex-SP Babul Akter over murder of his wife Mitu
- Bodies wash up on the banks of India’s holiest river as coronavirus spreads nationwide
- 13-year-old boy with COVID-19 found abandoned in Kolkata
- Bangladesh actor faces social media abuse over religion. He resorts to poetry
- New breed of Bangladeshi Mujahideen: Young men abandon home to join Afghan militants