SP Babul Akter involved in murder of wife Mitu, says PBI

“The PBI has found evidence that Babul Akter was involved in the murder of Mitu,” PBI chief Banaj Kumar Majumder said at a press conference at the PBI headquarters in Dhaka’s Dhanmondi on Wednesday.

“A murder case will be filed against him and he will be brought to court,” DIG Majumder added.

Mitu was hacked and shot dead near the GEC Intersection in Chattogram on the morning of Jun 5, 2016, while she was taking her son to school. It happened a few days after Babul had joined the police headquarters in Dhaka, following promotion and transfer.

It had initially been suspected that Babul’s actions against militants led to the murder of Mitu, but the investigation took a sharp turn after her family pointed the finger at Babul.

