The Dhaka Metrorail coaches inside out

If everything stays on track, Dhaka Metrorail will be operational in 2022 on the Motijheel to Uttara route. The authorities carried out a test run of the first six coaches of electric trains for the metrorail from Japan on Tuesday. The interior of the public transport was also shown to journalists in the unloading area of the project in Uttara’s Diabari.