China urges Bangladesh not to join US-led Quad alliance, warns of ‘substantial damage’
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 May 2021 06:05 PM BdST Updated: 10 May 2021 06:14 PM BdST
China has warned Bangladesh against any form of participation in the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, better known as Quad, saying that it would “substantially damage” bilateral relations.
Quad is a “small group of elites” working against China, Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming said at an event organised by the Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh on Monday.
“Quad says it is only for economic purposes and security and so on. But that’s not true. We know that Quad is aimed at China.”
“Japan, together with the US, has stated it very clearly – they are participating in [Quad] because of China.”
First established in 2007, Quad is an informal strategic dialogue established between the US, Japan, Australia and India. The initiative is widely regarded as a response to the growing economic and military power of China.
“Obviously it will not be a good idea for Bangladesh to participate in this small club of four because it will substantially damage our bilateral relationship,” Jiming said.
The ambassador also raised the possibility of China aiding Bangladesh’s efforts on the Teesta River management project, stating that their involvement in the project would be ‘seriously considered’ once Bangladesh submitted a feasibility report.
The Bangladesh government had yet to formally propose that China take part in the project, he said.
The Teesta River management project would dredge and embank large portions of the river in order to form a single, manageable channel.
Jiming dismissed concerns that water sharing disputes between Bangladesh and India could affect the project.
“I think it is the legitimate right of Bangladeshi people to build this kind of project within the lower reach of a shared river,” he said. “If this was made in the upper reaches, you would have to consult the opinions of countries from the lower reaches. But as you are building it in the lower reaches, I don’t think there are any sensitive issues.”
- 6,988 more freedom fighters on final list
- Panel asks: will govt act against Serum?
- Taslima Nasrin contracts COVID. How?
- 4 arrested for ‘plotting to attack police, BGB’
- Dhaka shuts air traffic with Nepal
- Shimulia crowds keep swelling
- Madaripur speedboat owner arrested
- Khaleda tests negative for COVID
- ‘Line is too long’: Bangladesh won’t get commercial supply of China vaccine so soon: envoy
- Police seize six trawlers at Shimulia as travellers continue homeward journey
- Owner of crashed speedboat ‘asked driver to take extra passengers’
- Militants who fought in Afghanistan are operating in Hifazat-e Islam: police
- Bangladesh adds 6,988 more to final list of freedom fighters
- Parliamentary panel asks if Bangladesh will take legal action against Serum Institute
Most Read
- Writer Taslima Nasrin contracts COVID-19 despite being homebound for over a year
- Government refusal to let Khaleda fly abroad ‘frustrates, angers’ BNP
- A potentially fatal fungal infection is appearing in India’s COVID patients
- UAE adds Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka to travel curbs list
- Bangladesh turns down appeal to let Khaleda Zia go abroad for treatment
- Boyfriend attacks birthday party, kills 6 people and himself in Colorado: police
- China to create 'line of separation' at Everest summit on COVID fears
- India COVID cases hold close to record highs as calls widen for national lockdown
- Militants who fought in Afghanistan are operating in Hifazat-e Islam: police
- ‘Line is too long’: Bangladesh won’t get commercial supply of China vaccine so soon, says ambassador