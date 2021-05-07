Police arrest Shahinur Chowdhury, a former MP with Hifazat ties
Sylhet Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 May 2021 10:44 AM BdST Updated: 07 May 2021 11:43 AM BdST
Police have arrested Hifazat leader and former Sunamganj-3 MP Shahinur Pasha Chowdhury in Sylhet.
Shahinur was taken into custody around 12:45 am on Friday from the city’s Bankalapara area, near the Abbasi Jamme Mosque by a team from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).
“A CID team from Dhaka detained him,” Sylhet Airport Police chief Khan Mohammad Moinul Zakir said.
“He was taken to Dhaka straight away.”
Shahinur, the central vice president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Bangladesh, was the legal affairs secretary of the recently disbanded Hifazat central committee.
Shahinur was arrested over his participation in recent violence, said CID Additional Superintendent of Police Jishanul Haque.
In addition to violence in Sunamganj, he is also accused of inciting and aiding anti-state activities.
The police official said that he provided anti-state criminals with legal help.
Shahinur would be brought before a Brahmanbaria court on Friday, he added.
Several dozen Hifazat leaders, including Joint Secretary General Mamunul Haque, have been arrested over nationwide violence and vandalism by Hifazat activists in March.
But this is the first instance of an incumbent leader being arrested from Sylhet.Hifazat-e Islam, a radical Islamist group, staged protests across the country to oppose a state visit from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Protests lurched into violence, leading to deaths in Dhaka, Narayanganj, Brahmanbaria and Chattogram.
Those who have been arrested over these incidents have also been accused of having ties to violence in Motijheel in 2013.
Shahinur was elected MP from the Sunamganj-3 seat left vacant by the death of Foreign Minister Abdus Samad Azad in 2005
