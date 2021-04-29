Bangladesh allows changing COVID vaccination centre for second dose
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Apr 2021 09:33 PM BdST
Citizens who have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine can change the immunisation centre for their second dose.
But the changed centre for the second dose cannot be in the same district or city corporation, the Directorate General of Health Services said in a notice on Thursday.
A lockdown designed to tame the second wave of coronavirus infections has left many people stranded, throwing their getting fully vaccinated into uncertainty.
“For example, a man has taken the first dose in Dhaka and then goes to Bogura or Chattogram for job or some other reason. Now he doesn’t need to come to Dhaka for receive the second dose,” explained Md Shamsul Haque, a line director at the DGHS.
“But you can’t change the vaccination centre from Dhaka to Dhaka,” he added.
The citizens must show there vaccination card for the second dose.
The new rules are not applicable to the police hospitals or combined military hospitals.
After launching the mass inoculation drive on Feb 7, the government has administered more than 5.8 million first doses of the vaccine until Thursday. The first dosing was halted on Apr 25 due to a shortage of the shots.
More than 1.8 million people have taken the second dose since the phase began on Apr 8.
The government is using the University of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in the drive. It requires to be given in two doses. Bangladesh is keeping an eight-week gap between the two shots.
