Muniya’s death: Offender must be brought to justice, says home minister
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Apr 2021 03:59 PM BdST Updated: 28 Apr 2021 03:59 PM BdST
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan says that anybody who has committed a crime in the death of college student Mosarat Jahan Muniya will be brought to justice.
He made the remark in response to a question from the media at his home in Dhaka on Wednesday.
The body of 21-year-old Muniya was found hanging from a ceiling fan in an apartment in Dhaka’s Gulshan on Monday night.
Her sister, Nusrat Jahan Tania, filed a case against Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir, accusing him of “abetting the suicide”.
Sayem had been involved in a ‘romantic relationship’ with Muniya and used to visit her Gulshan flat, according to the case details.
Sayem remained silent on the allegations.
Meanwhile, police have secured a court order barring Sayem from travelling abroad. However, some media outlets have cast doubt on his whereabouts.
But the details of the case will only become clear once the investigation is complete, he said.
Muniya was an HSC student at a Dhaka college. Her family lives in Cumilla and she lived alone in her rented apartment in Gulshan.
“The body was recovered and we also collected mobile phones, six diaries and other pieces of evidence,” Sudeep Kumar Chakravarty, deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said on Wednesday.
“The content of the diaries is being investigated. Though it was said that she lived alone, we are checking the CCTV footage to see who went to and from that apartment. We are then cross-referencing that with her diary.”
