Bangladesh generates 13,520MW of electricity, a new record

As much as 13,520 MW of electricity was produced around 9pm Sunday, Saiful Hasan Chowdhury, director (public relations) of Power Development Board told bdnews24.com.

The previous highest production of power was 13,380 MW generated on Apr 15.

According to a PDB official, over 13,000 MW of electricity has been generated in the last few days due to the increase in demand for electricity and a rise in the number of consumers.

Power generation has scaled new heights in the last 11 years of the Awami League-led government.

At the beginning of 2009, the total number of electricity consumers in the country was 18 million. The figure stood at 39.6 million in March. During this time, the number of people with access to electricity in the country has increased to 99 percent, from 47 percent.

As many as 128 new power plants were set up in the last 11 years, raising the country's electricity generation capacity to around 22,000 MW, according to PDB.

During this period, per capita power generation increased by 292 percent to 512 kilowatts per hour.