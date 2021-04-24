Bodies of three Rohingya found with throats cut in Cox's Bazar camp
Cox's Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Apr 2021 12:09 AM BdST Updated: 24 Apr 2021 12:09 AM BdST
The bodies of three people, including a married couple, have been found with their throats slashed in a Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar's Ukhia.
The Armed Police Action Battalion (APBN) recovered the bodies from the Kutupalong Rohingya Camp 2 East in Rajapalong Union on Friday.
The dead have been identified as Nurul Islam, 33, his wife Mariam Khatun, 26, and sister-in-law Halima Khatun, 20, all residents of the camp, according to SP Naimul Haque, captain of APBn's Cox's Bazar-14 unit.
Citing locals, SP Naimul Islam said the relationship between Nurul Islam and his wife had been rocky for some time and the two had an altercation on Friday evening, said SP Naimul, citing some locals.
“At one point, they attacked each other with sharp weapons, which led to the deaths.”
Informed of the matter, the APBn recovered the bodies of three people from the house.
Among them, Mariam had her throat slashed while the others had stab wounds on various parts of the body, including their throats, according to SP Naimul.
The bodies were subsequently handed over to Ukhia police, who sent later sent them to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital's morgue for autopsy.
