Finance Minister Mustafa Kamal’s son-in-law dies in London

Hossain died on Friday from cardiac distress, the Ministry of Finance in Dhaka said in a statement on Monday. He was the husband of Kashfi Kamal, the elder daughter of Minister Kamal.

Hossain, 47, leaves behind his wife and two children.

His family is arranging for his mortal remains to be flown home to Dhaka following the pandemic rules in London, the ministry said.

Hossain’s family solicited prayers from the people for the salvation of his departed soul.