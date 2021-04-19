Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh committee recommends lockdown extension for another week

Published: 19 Apr 2021 09:32 AM BdST Updated: 19 Apr 2021 09:33 AM BdST

The national technical advisory committee on the coronavirus has recommended extending the ongoing lockdown for another week in an effort to curb the virus flareup.

The panel suggested reviewing the rate of infections prior to ending the lockdown. The extension proposal came from a meeting on Sunday.

A plan should be designed to lift the lockdown gradually, the committee said in a statement on Monday.

As a second wave of infections hit Bangladesh, the government enforced a lockdown from Apr 5 for a week. The second phase of the lockdown that began on Apr 14 will continue until the midnight of Apr 21.

