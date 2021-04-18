Two cases started over clash at Banshkhali power plant
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Apr 2021 02:14 PM BdST Updated: 18 Apr 2021 02:14 PM BdST
Two cases have been filed over a clash between police and workers at a power plant in Chattogram’s Banshkhali that resulted in the death of five people on Saturday.
The cases were started at Banshkhali police station on Saturday night, OC Shafiul Kabir told bdnews24.com.
Faruk Ahmed, chief coordinator of the coal-fired power plant, filed one case and the police filed the other, said the OC.
ASP Humayun Kabir said: “The police filed a case against 2,000-2,500 unidentified people on allegations of obstruction to police work, while the power plant authorities lodged a case against 1,040 unidentified people and mentioned 22 names, alleging vandalism, looting and arson.”
Clashes erupted at the site of the 1,320-megawatt power plant being constructed by S Alam Group during protests by workers demanding back pay and a change of working hours during Ramadan on Saturday.
Seventeen workers and three policemen were also injured in the skirmish.
- Two cases started over clash at Banshkhali power plant
- Police arrest Hifazat-e Islam leader Mamunul Haque in Dhaka
- Bangladeshi folk fantasy, action film star Wasim dies at 74
- COVID-19 hospital at DNCC market to open Sunday
- Banshkhali clash: 'Whiff of instigation' in protest over 'back pay, working hours' at power plant
- COVID patient of Mugda hospital jumps to his death
Most Read
- Bangladeshi folk fantasy, action film star Wasim dies at 74
- Bangladesh reports 101 deaths for second day in COVID flareup
- Former JU teacher Tareque Shamsur Rehman found dead
- Five die in clash between police and power plant workers in Banshkhali
- Bangladesh arrests Hifazat leader Mamunul Haque, known for hate speech and aggression
- COVID patient of Mugda hospital jumps to his death
- Bangladesh says teary goodbye to Kabori, who enchanted cinema lovers for decades
- Kabori: The passing of a spellbinder
- Actor SM Mohsin, who graced television for decades, dies of COVID
- Banshkhali clash: 'Whiff of instigation' in protest over 'back pay, working hours' at power plant