Two cases started over clash at Banshkhali power plant

The cases were started at Banshkhali police station on Saturday night, OC Shafiul Kabir told bdnews24.com.

Faruk Ahmed, chief coordinator of the coal-fired power plant, filed one case and the police filed the other, said the OC.

ASP Humayun Kabir said: “The police filed a case against 2,000-2,500 unidentified people on allegations of obstruction to police work, while the power plant authorities lodged a case against 1,040 unidentified people and mentioned 22 names, alleging vandalism, looting and arson.”

Clashes erupted at the site of the 1,320-megawatt power plant being constructed by S Alam Group during protests by workers demanding back pay and a change of working hours during Ramadan on Saturday.

Seventeen workers and three policemen were also injured in the skirmish.