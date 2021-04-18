COVID-19 hospital at DNCC market to open Sunday

Situated in the capital's Mohakhali, the dedicated COVID-19 hospital will be equipped with 212 ICU beds sprawling across an entire floor of the building.

The hospital will also have 250-bed HDU and a 50-bed emergency department.

On Saturday, DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam said the facility will be run as a general hospital after the pandemic ends. All kinds of medical services will be provided there.

The hospital forms part of a joint venture by DNCC and the health directorate. The Bangladesh Army has been tasked with managing the facility.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque will inaugurate the hospital on Sunday.

The DNCC has provided the land, building, electricity and water supply for the hospital.

The health directorate will supply the hospital equipment, manpower, medicine and other technical assistance.