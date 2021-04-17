Five die in clash between police and power plant workers in Banshkhali

According to the local police, the violence broke out around 10:30 am on Saturday at the coal-fired power plant.

At least 20 others were injured in the clash, including police and local residents.

The dead have been identified as Ahmed Reza, 18, Rony Hossain, 22, Shuvo, 24, Mohammad Rahat, 22, and Raihan, 18.

According to local residents, there were growing tensions between the power plant administration and the workers at the power plant in the last few days over various issues. The situation escalated on Saturday morning, leading to the clash between police and workers.

Four bodies were brought to the Upazila Health Complex on Saturday, medical officer Dr Shafiur Rahman Mazumdar told bdnews24.com.

Twelve people with injuries were transferred to Chattogram Medical College Hospital for further treatment. One of them died there, raising the toll to five.

Five years ago, four people died in a clash when locals protested S Alam Group’s acquisition of land in the West Boroghona area for the construction of the plant.

The protests against the allocation of land for the coal-fired power plant continued for some time, allegedly with the support of a local BNP leader.

A Chinese company is working as an EPC contractor for the construction of the plant. According to police and the local administration, locals joined workers during the clash inside the power plant.

Banshkhali Police Inspector Azizul Islam confirmed the casualties, adding that six police personnel were also injured in the clash.

Banshkhali UNO Saiduzzaman Chowdhury said the workers had been making demands for several days and wanted to present these demands to the senior members of the administration.

Chowdhury noted that the power plant was still under construction and police and senior officials of the administration were present at the scene.