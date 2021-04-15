Police defend ID checks during lockdown amid criticism

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) issued a statement on Thursday in the wake of such news in various media.

The DMP said law enforcers were justified in checking for travellers' ID cards in light of the prevailing restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

At the same time, the law-enforcing agency requested citizens to assist them in their work and said necessary steps would be taken if the authorities were informed about any issue.

The police also cited a few incidents regarding the 'movement pass' that caused a stir on social media.

Law enforcers are working on the ground 24 hours a day to ensure that no one other than those engaged in emergency services is out on the streets without a valid reason or a proper permit.

"On Apr 14 and 15, with the cooperation of the general public, we implemented the restrictions with great success. However, it is difficult to distinguish between people who go out for no reason and those who are engaged in providing different services. As some people are heading out with their cars without a specific reason, the police are having to fight all day to keep the situation under control."

On the criticism over the 'embarrassment' faced by citizens at police checkpoints, the DMP said, "In one such incident, when police in Karwan Bazaar asked the driver of a private car why he had come out, he said the car belonged to a doctor. But the doctor was not in the car and the driver failed to contact the doctor and was asked to show the vehicle's documents.

However, after perusing the documents of the car, there were questions about the veracity of the driver's claim as the name of the owner and the doctor did not match, according to the police.

Another doctor was delayed in reaching the hospital after his car was stopped at several places, including a '30-second stop' at the checkpost near Jahangir Gate.

"Those who failed to show their ID cards while travelling were stopped for verification, which is logical in the context of the ongoing lockdown. All citizens have an equal responsibility to comply with government regulations to control epidemics.”

According to the statement, police are also monitoring and training personnel to ensure that they do not behave unprofessionally with citizens and to motivate them to perform their duties properly.